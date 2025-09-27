Hackers are flooding the internet with fake FIFA 2026 sites – Here’s what to watch out for

Even before the first whistle of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, cybercriminals are exploiting fan excitement by launching a wave of fraudulent websites, phishing schemes, and ticketing scams designed to steal money, personal information, and digital access. Experts warn that these attacks are not isolated incidents, but part of a sophisticated, coordinated campaign timed to coincide with FIFA’s ticketing and promotional activities.

Cybercriminals target FIFA 2026 before kick-off A recent report by Check Point Research, the threat intelligence arm of Check Point Software Technologies, identified over 4,300 newly registered domains impersonating FIFA, “World Cup,” and host city names such as Dallas, Miami, Toronto, and Mexico City. Many of these domains were created in rapid, coordinated waves, using shared DNS infrastructure and bulk-friendly registrars such as GoDaddy, Namecheap, Dynadot, and Gname. Alarmingly, some sites even reference future tournaments, including FIFA 2030 and 2034, in a “domain ageing” strategy to build credibility over time — a tactic commonly used in long-term brand exploitation.

Reportedly, the timing of these attacks is particularly concerning. FIFA’s first ticketing presale ran from 9 to 19 September, with results announced on 29 September and ticket purchases starting on 1 October. This period presents an ideal window for phishing campaigns. Fans may receive fake ticket confirmations, fraudulent queue portals, or emails impersonating official FIFA communications. The sense of urgency and excitement makes users more susceptible to these scams, increasing the likelihood of financial loss or stolen personal information.

Attacks orchestrated to match FIFA’s timeline “It’s not just random scams — threat actors are orchestrating their attacks to match FIFA’s timeline,” said Amit Weigman, Evangelist at Check Point. “They’re building infrastructure at scale to trick fans before the tournament even begins.” He emphasised that these efforts are systematic, with multiple layers of attack targeting both consumers and FIFA’s digital operations.

Beyond phishing, cybercriminals are reportedly training botnets to disrupt presale systems, capture high-demand tickets, and manipulate dynamic pricing models. Underground forums and Telegram channels are also promoting customised toolkits, proxy farms, and step-by-step instructions specifically designed to exploit FIFA’s infrastructure. These campaigns pose risks not only to fans but also to FIFA, sponsors, and host cities, who may face brand abuse, lost revenue, and geo-specific scams targeting tourists booking accommodation, transport, or hospitality services.

Protecting yourself from fraud Fans are advised to purchase tickets only through official FIFA sources and to carefully scrutinise website URLs for spelling errors, unusual domain endings, or other inconsistencies. Emails promising early access or “VIP” tickets should be treated with caution or ignored entirely, and links from social media or messaging apps, including Telegram, should not be trusted. Additionally, keeping antivirus software up to date and using browser security extensions can provide an extra layer of protection against malicious websites and downloads.

The digital battle for FIFA 2026 has already begun. By mimicking official timelines, exploiting fan enthusiasm, and creating realistic-looking websites, hackers are positioning themselves for maximum impact. Awareness, vigilance, and careful online behaviour remain the best defence for anyone planning to enjoy the tournament safely, ensuring that excitement for the world’s biggest football event is not overshadowed by cybercrime.