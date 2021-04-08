Hackers are hiding malware in fake LinkedIn job offers

Robb McLeod, senior director at the TRU, said the malware poses a “formidable threat to businesses and business professionals". It’s not picked up by regular anti-virus software and security solutions since it uses normal Windows processes. Users are also more likely to download the malware since it’s hidden inside a job posting that they are already interested in. “It is a perfect time to take advantage of job seekers who are desperate to find employment," the firm said. “Thus, a customised job lure is even more enticing during these troubled times," it added.