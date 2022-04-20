Hackers are targeting machine identities to steal passwords, user info

As a result, hackers are targeting machine identities to steal passwords and user information by breaching a company’s internal systems. In fact, security firm CyberArk said in a recent report that machine identities now outweigh human identities by a factor of 45 times. If these digital identities go unmanaged and are not secure it could lead to the creation of many separate identities that are incompatible with each other, and can create “significant“ cybersecurity risk, said Prateek Bhajanka, cybersecurity expert and vice president, products, of American security testing firm Breachlock. “Identities from any machine can be stolen when the host is compromised. Say, in the case of IoT devices, when compromised, its identity can be stolen and when the access rights to the database is abused, it can lead to data exfiltration."