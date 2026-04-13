Hackers breach GTA 6 developer Rockstar Games, demand ransom payment by tomorrow

GTA 6 maker Rockstar Games has confirmed that it suffered a data breach linked to a third-party provider. The company, however, noted that there will be ‘no impact’ from the attack on Rockstar Games or its players.

The breach has been linked to the infamous ransomware hacker group ShinyHunters, which has also given Rockstar Games time till 14 April to pay a ransom or it will put the stolen data up for sale.

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In a statement to Kotaku, the GTA 6 maker said, “We can confirm that a limited amount of non-material company information was accessed in connection with a third-party data breach. This incident has no impact on our organisation or our players.”

ShinyHunters warning to Rockstar Games: The ransomware group reportedly posted a message on Saturday taking responsibility for the leak. The group wrote, “Rockstar Games, your Snowflake instances were compromised thanks to Anodot.com. Pay or leak. This is a final warning to reach out by 14 Apr 2026 before we leak, along with several annoying (digital) problems that’ll come your way. Make the right decision, don’t be the next headline.”

The group has previously been linked to ransomware attacks on other major companies such as Google, Gucci, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Louis Vuitton, IKEA, Adidas, McDonald's, KFC, and Walgreens.

During the Rockstar attack, the group reportedly gained access to the company via a third-party cloud cost monitoring and analytics software service, Anodot.

It's not yet clear what kind of data ShinyHunters has access to, but reports suggest that the hack could have targeted corporate data rather than player information. As per a report by The Verge, the possible leaked data could include financial records, marketing data, or contracts with companies like Sony and Microsoft.

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Notably, this is not the first time that Rockstar Games has suffered a cybersecurity attack. In 2022, the company had suffered a major security breach which was carried out by an 18-year-old member of the hacking collective LAPSUS$.

The attacker was able to gain access to the company's Slack service to gain access to the data. It led to over 90 early development videos of GTA 6 being leaked online, giving the first glimpse at the popular open-world title. The hackers had also reportedly stolen the source code for GTA 5 and GTA 6 and tried to blackmail Rockstar for their return.