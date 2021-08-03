Hackers look to target big tech firms through IT professionals

Attackers can target employees outside of the finance and executive teams to find the “weak links" in an organization, said Don MacLennan, senior vice president, engineering and product management, email protection at Barracuda. “Targeting lower-level employees offers them (cybercriminals) a way to get in the door and then work their way up to higher value targets. That’s why it’s important to make sure you have protection and training for all employees, not just focus on the ones you think are the most likely to be attacked," he said.