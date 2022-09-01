Hackers mimic CXOs to swindle money off lower-level staff3 min read . Updated: 01 Sep 2022, 12:18 AM IST
- Hackers could ask employees for access to sensitive information about their company
NEW DELHI : Last week, Patrick Hillman, the chief communication officer of crypto exchange Binance, wrote a blog post explaining how scammers had created deepfakes of him using interviews he had given to various TV channels in order to scam crypto users on social media. While Hillman’s case is a particularly advanced incident, security experts have noted that hackers impersonating top-level company executives has become commonplace nowadays.