Hackers rushed in as Microsoft raced to avert cyber-attack

Hackers are constantly looking for critical flaws in software, known as zero-days, because they can be used to steal data from users. The more widely used the software, the more valuable knowledge of a flaw. Although many governments and large companies had already migrated to more modern systems, Microsoft Exchange is still in use by tens of thousands of customers around the world.The company appears to have learned of the flaws in its Exchange email software sometime from early January to early February. A Taiwan-based cyber-research firm called DEVCORE first alerted Microsoft on Jan. 5, DEVCORE said. A Virginia-based cybersecurity firm, Volexity, and a researcher known for finding such flaws -- who goes by the intentionally cryptic name Orange Tsai -- said they alerted the company to the zero-days between January and early February.It often takes several weeks for Microsoft to create a safer version of popular software, and the company works to keep wider knowledge of any flaws secret during that time.