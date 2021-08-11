Hackers steal $600 million in major cryptocurrency heist

Poly Network did not reply to an AFP request for comment, but Twitter users weighed in with calculations valuing the hackers' haul at some $600 million.
As of the end of April, cryptocurrency thefts, hacks and fraud so far this year totaled $432 million, according to an analysis by CipherTrace.
"While this number may appear to be small when compared to previous years, a deeper look reveals an alarming new trend -- DeFi-related hacks now make up more than 60 percent of the total hack and theft volume," CipherTrace said in a posted report.
That compares to 2019, when defi hacks were virtually non-existent, according to CipherTrace.
