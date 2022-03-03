Hackers use phishing to swindle crores from potential EV buyers, dealers

An ex-employee of Ola Electric, who has left the firm now, said the company was well aware of such scams when it first started registrations. The employee, who did not wish to be named, added that while some EV firms have tried to warn users through social media posts, etc., it’s unlikely that they are “trying to spot and foil these scams" actively by forming teams, he noted. Ola Electric didn’t respond to a request for comment on this story.