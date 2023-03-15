Hackers use AI videos to steal sensitive data: Here's how to stay vigilant

A new online scam has emerged where hackers are utilizing AI-generated YouTube videos to trick unsuspecting users into downloading disguised malware. With a 200-300% monthly increase in usage, these incidents have become widespread and many individuals are falling victim to the ploy. Discover how this scam works and how to protect your personal information from being compromised.

According to a report by IT security intelligence firm CloudSEK, there has been a significant surge in YouTube videos that feature descriptions containing harmful stealer malware like Raccoon, Vidar, and RedLine. These videos masquerade as tutorials for downloading pirated versions of software like AutoCAD, Autodesk 3ds Max, Photoshop, and Premiere Pro, which are exclusive to licensed users only.

Most of these AI-generated YouTube videos are disguised as helpful tutorials or how-to guides that either offer solutions to user problems or promise free access to paid software. Previously, hackers concealed their identity by utilizing screen recordings and written instructions in their videos, avoiding personal appearances or speech. However, such videos lacked credibility due to their dubious quality.

The report suggests that hackers have now increased their use of AI-generated videos, featuring virtual people speaking in multiple languages to appear more authentic and trustworthy. These videos, primarily found on YouTube, are also circulating on popular social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Viewers are enticed to download a free app, which is linked in the video description.

Unfortunately, the app promoted in these videos is actually a data stealing malware that, once installed, can extract and transfer all of the user's data to the hackers, including sensitive financial information. This puts users' personal and confidential data at risk.

Here are some essential tips to protect yourself from falling prey to such online scams:

Refrain from seeking free versions of software that are exclusively available for purchase, as they may contain malware and viruses.

Never download anything or click on any links in videos from unknown sources.

Verify the authenticity of any links by searching the domain name on Google before clicking on them.

Keep your antivirus software up to date to prevent such attacks from happening.

In the event of a malware attack, disconnect your device from the internet and format it, or seek assistance from an expert to remove the malicious software.