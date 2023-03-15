Hackers use AI videos to steal sensitive data: Here's how to stay vigilant

Hackers use AI videos to steal sensitive data: Here's how to stay vigilant1 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 12:17 PM IST
- The report suggests that hackers have now increased their use of AI-generated videos, featuring virtual people speaking in multiple languages to appear more authentic and trustworthy. These videos, primarily found on YouTube, are also circulating on popular social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Viewers are enticed to download a free app, which is linked in the video description.
A new online scam has emerged where hackers are utilizing AI-generated YouTube videos to trick unsuspecting users into downloading disguised malware. With a 200-300% monthly increase in usage, these incidents have become widespread and many individuals are falling victim to the ploy. Discover how this scam works and how to protect your personal information from being compromised.
