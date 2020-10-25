Haier announces offers on electronics, smart TVs

Haier has announced cashback offers No Cost EMI schemes on its existing range of products. As part of the schemes, this Diwali, consumers will have access to offers and assured benefits on the purchase of Haier products.

Haier is offering zero-down payment scheme along with No-Cost EMI offers with up to 10% cashback on leading credit and debit cards of banks such as HDFC, ICICI, Axis Bank, Yes Bank, Standard Chartered, Bank of Baroda, RBL and Federal bank.

The brand is providing offers on select models across categories such as air conditioners, washing machines, refrigerators, televisions, deep freezers and microwave ovens.

The brand is offering assured gifts such as Automatic Hand Sanitizer worth ₹6,999 on the purchase of Side by Side Refrigerator. Customers will be able to get gifts such as, cutlery pack worth ₹2,999 with Top and Bottom Mounted Refrigerator and Smart Voice Activated Speaker- Google Nest Mini worth ₹4,499 with Haier’s Smart LED.

The company is also offering extended warranties across its range of appliances. Haier is offering 3-year warranty on 32-inches and above LEDs. Consumers will be able to enjoy free installation on all five star Split Inverter Models this festive season.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via