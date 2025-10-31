Halloween 2025: Transform your selfie into the spookiest AI portrait with Google Gemini Nano Banana | 7 viral prompts

Halloween 2025: Google Gemini’s Nano Banana is turning ordinary selfies into eerie, hyper-realistic portraits filled with ghostly details, glowing pumpkins, and chilling backdrops. As people around the world celebrate Halloween on 31 October - the most popular US holiday after Christmas- to honour the departed, the internet is abuzz with a hauntingly creative AI trend.
Traditionally observed on the eve of the Western Christian feast of All Hallows’ Day, Halloween marks the beginning of the Hallowmas season, a time dedicated to remembering the departed, including saints, martyrs, and all souls who have passed away before us.
Here are 7 viral AI prompts to create your own hauntingly beautiful portraits for the spooky season.
One of the most shared prompts comes from X user @fahabib91, who encouraged Gemini users to try the following:
“8k Hyper-realistic, A cinematic photo of a man (keep it real face 100% from uploaded image) he is wearing mafia suits with black boots, sitting on a bean bag holding a cigar in a circle surrounded by famous horror movie villains: Jason Voorhees, Michael Myers, Chucky, Pennywise the Clown, and Ghostface. They all sit together in seats on a couch, as if casually talking and smoking a cigar.”
Another viral creation, shared by @Samann_ai, takes a more hauntingly artistic approach with this detailed prompt:
“Create an ultra close-up 3:4 portrait of (CHARACTER), centered, camera extremely near the face. Vertical split down the midline: left side living skin, right side realistic human skull (or swap sides if requested). Premium black mood: deep matte black background, dramatic low-key lighting, soft Rembrandt key at 45°, crisp rim on hairline, high contrast, no visible backdrop. Living side: hyper-real pores, subtle peach-fuzz, hydrated highlights, calm neutral expression, closed lips, eye tack-sharp with catchlight. Skull side: museum-grade realism; sharp sutures, micro-pitting, hairline cracks, dark patina in cavities. Mix of decayed and intact bone: some teeth chipped and eroded, others clean and intact; patchy erosion on zygomatic and maxilla; deep shadow inside the eye socket.
Seam: perfectly aligned anatomy at nose bridge, philtrum and jaw; no displacement or double features.
Composition: symmetrical, forehead to chin fully in frame, no cropping of the chin or skull. Lens & focus: full-frame 90–105mm macro look, f/2.8, extremely shallow DOF—focus on the living eye and front teeth; ultra-sharp details.
Color & grade: cinematic photoreal, neutral skin tones, bone slightly warm; no colour cast. Styling notes (optional): (hair / crown / glasses / earrings) kept minimal and only on the living side; no text, watermark, border, blood or gore. Quality tags: hyper-realistic, ultra-detailed, masterpiece, high-res, editorial. Parameters: aspect ratio 3:4, close-up, head-and-chin in frame.”
In another of @Samann_ai’s imaginative prompts, users can generate portraits steeped in gothic elegance:
“Create a hyper-real 3:4 portrait of (CHARACTER) seated upright on a high-back Victorian armchair upholstered in burnt-orange velvet, centered, hands gently folded. A Halloween skeleton stands just behind the chair on camera-left, resting one bony hand on (CHARACTER)’s shoulder. Dress (CHARACTER) in an elegant Halloween outfit that fits their persona (gothic tailoring and/or lace), with a black-and-orange palette and fine textures. Scene set in a moody dark room: black paneled walls, big spiderweb decor, warm string lights, carved pumpkins on the floor, and wrought-iron candelabras with tall candles. Lighting is cinematic low-key: soft candle glow, subtle rim light, shallow depth of field. Camera at eye level, ~85mm, f/2–2.8, crisp eyes, rich fabric detail, natural skin, clean hands. Wood floor and vintage side tables visible. Ultra-detailed, 8k photoreal, PBR materials, no motion blur. Aspect ratio 3:4, portrait framing.”
This moody Victorian setting creates a beautifully eerie tableau worthy of a gothic novel.
Even Google has joined in on the Halloween fun. In a blog post published on 24 October, the company shared several creative ideas for using its Nano Banana model to generate haunting visuals.
“Transform this person into a semi-skeletal spectral translucent Victorian ghost. Victorian clothing. Maintain existing pose and framing. ultra-realistic photograph. black and white Daguerreotype. wet plate photography. streaks. Stains.”
“Create a photo of me in a dream Y2K style portrait of me laying in shiny purple bedding as I hold a large 90s-style landline in a daydreaming pose. My long hair falls freely in loose curls. I wear delicate jewellery and gold chunky rings. The room behind me is girly with 90s-style posters that are licence-free. My makeup is simple yet glamorous with pink lip gloss. The photo should have a grainy 90s style with a light source like a lamp in a dimply lit room at night. A 90s photo album rests beside me with a disposable camera. A ghost in a bedsheet stands behind me staring at me, slightly transparent, with its body dimly lit, and it should be standing in the doorway of a dimly lit hallway. The background behind it should be slightly dark and ominous.”
“Turn my cat, Sunny, into a cartoon character wearing a wizard costume.”
“Dress my dog in different costumes for Halloween.”