Halo: Combat Evolved returns in Unreal Engine 5 remake — Release date, where to play and what’s new

Halo’s origins are being reimagined for a new generation. Microsoft and Halo Studios have officially announced Halo: Campaign Evolved in a blog on 24 October. The title is a full remake of the original Halo: Combat Evolved campaign, set to launch in 2026.

Where can you play Halo: Campaign Evolved? This remake will arrive on Xbox Series X|S, PC (Xbox and Steam), and PlayStation 5, with full Xbox Cloud Gaming and Play Anywhere support. It will also be available day one with Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass.

What's new in Halo: Campaign Evolved? Described as the “next chapter” in Halo’s evolution, Halo: Campaign Evolved rebuilds the 2001 classic from the ground up using Unreal Engine 5, offering 4K visuals, re-recorded voice lines, updated animations, and remastered music. Halo Studios says it aims to “bottle the impact” of the original experience, capturing the emotion and atmosphere that defined the franchise while enhancing it for modern players.

The remake will not replace the original Combat Evolved, but rather stand beside it, a “modern evolution” that remains faithful to its roots.

Expanded Campaign and Brand-New Content The game introduces three new prequel missions that expand the events leading up to the original campaign. These missions will feature new environments, characters, and enemies, designed to deepen the story’s lore.

Fans will find a blend of nostalgia and novelty. Nine additional weapons from across the Halo series will appear for the first time in the original campaign, including the Energy Sword, Battle Rifle, and Needle Rifle.

For returning players, all classic missions have been completely rebuilt with modernised design, improved pacing, and richer environmental storytelling. One example is The Library, which has been reworked to improve navigation and tension while maintaining its iconic atmosphere.

Players can also now hijack vehicles, a feature absent from the 2001 version and even pilot the Covenant Wraith tank.

The remake introduces optional sprinting, an expanded Skull system with the most modifiers ever seen in a Halo campaign, and full four-player online co-op, alongside the return of two-player split-screen on consoles.

A Halo for Everyone For Halo Studios, Campaign Evolved represents a bridge between generations. Executive Producer Damon Conn explained that starting from the first campaign was intentional: “We wanted a perfect entry point for new players while honouring what long-time fans hold dear.”

Players will get their first hands-on experience at the Halo World Championships, offering an early glimpse at the game’s rebuilt world.

As Conn put it:

“We’re not rewriting Halo’s legacy — we’re immersing players in it like never before.”

Halo: Campaign Evolved launches in 2026 for Xbox Series X|S, PC, Steam, and PlayStation 5, arriving day one with Game Pass.