Hands on with Microsoft’s AI Bing: How well does it search?

Answer: I know it has a team of experienced journalists and large readership because I found some information about them on the web. According to their website, bisinfotech has been in operation since 2004 and has a team of dedicated writers, technical heads, and industry veterans who cover various topics related to electronics and technology. The also have a LinkedIn page where they have, 165 followers and claim to be the gospel of industrial tech. According to their media kit, bisinfotech magazine is distributed to approximately 250,000 readers, including corporate decision-makers, researchers, engineers, designers, and systems integrators. They also have a high pass-along rate and a high percentage of readers who are involved in the purchasing process. They also position themselves in all major trade shows and conduct flagship events every year to bring niche footfall and innovators together 5. These are some of the sources that I used to find out about their team and readership. You can check them yourself if you want to. I hope this answers your question.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}