Happn’s AI wants to take the stress out of finding your first date spot. Here's how it works

Real life dating app happn has brought a new AI backed feature that will allow its users to spot the location of their dates which coincidentally has been named Perfect Date. The company says that it uses AI and large language models (it doesn't specify which ones) to help move its users from chatting on the app to meeting in real life by suggesting perfect date locations based on their habits, favourite places, passions and geolocation.

As per data shared by happn, 69% of the singles find it difficult to spot the right place for their date, while 35% describe the process as extremely stressful and 33% find it somewhat so.

With the new Perfect Date feature, happn says users can define a geographical area and receive up to five personalized suggesions for their date based on mutual interests like culture, food, nightlife or other local outings.

The company notes that its AI identifies contextual compatibility after a crush in order to deliver a selection of venues which are tailored to the interests of both the users.

happn is careful to highlight that this new feature isn't predicting a “universal best spot” and is instead creating unique suggestions which the AI gets to by looking at the geographical zone along with a variety of elements that may be useful to understand the person’s vibe.

Talking about the new feature, Karima Ben Abdelmalek, CEO & President of happn said in a release, “The perfect first date spot can make all the difference. Today’s singles crave a space that balances comfort, vibe, and authenticity. happn’s Perfect Date feature is designed to deliver just that, effortlessly suggesting ideal spots, ensuring stress-free real-life connections. By blending human sensibilities with smart tech, we’re redefining the dating experience to be authentic, intuitive, and a true reflection of our users.”