Happy Diwali 2022 wishes: How to send Diwali stickers on Snapchat

Snap offers a variety of stickers and sticker packs which users can send over the chat. Here is how to send Diwali-themed stickers and use AR Lens on Snapchat.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
With the ongoing festival season, people have started to celebrate the festivities with their family and friends. During the festive season, Snapchat users connect with their loved ones over snaps and messages. One of the best ways to wish each other happy diwali is by sending stickers online.
With the ongoing festival season, people have started to celebrate the festivities with their family and friends. During the festive season, Snapchat users connect with their loved ones over snaps and messages. One of the best ways to wish each other happy diwali is by sending stickers online.
Snapchat offers a variety of stickers and sticker packs which users can send over the chat. Here is how to send Diwali-themed stickers and use AR Lens on Snapchat.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Snapchat offers a variety of stickers and sticker packs which users can send over the chat. Here is how to send Diwali-themed stickers and use AR Lens on Snapchat.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Snapchat’s Chat tab will feature a new Diwali-themed Bitmoji and cameo stickers. Also, the camera tab will feature many different festive-themed AP lenses and geo-filters that are created for Diwali celebrations. One of these AR lens will allow you to use virtual firecrackers, floral decor and diyas in your images.
Snapchat’s Chat tab will feature a new Diwali-themed Bitmoji and cameo stickers. Also, the camera tab will feature many different festive-themed AP lenses and geo-filters that are created for Diwali celebrations. One of these AR lens will allow you to use virtual firecrackers, floral decor and diyas in your images.
To recall, Snapchat had launched a new AR lens which can be utilised to buy and find Halloween costumes, parties and events, for the halloween season.
To recall, Snapchat had launched a new AR lens which can be utilised to buy and find Halloween costumes, parties and events, for the halloween season.
The instant messaging platform Snapchat allowed users to digitally put on special Halloween outfits which are heavily inspired by the current popular programs and movies which have been involved in helping to shape pop culture references.
The instant messaging platform Snapchat allowed users to digitally put on special Halloween outfits which are heavily inspired by the current popular programs and movies which have been involved in helping to shape pop culture references.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Snapchat app provided users an option to buy these costumes. Characters and costumes heavily inspired by popular witch-based movies and TV shows like Harry Potter, Squid Game, Stranger Things, Hocus Pocus, Power Rangers, Transformers and more titles are also included.
The Snapchat app provided users an option to buy these costumes. Characters and costumes heavily inspired by popular witch-based movies and TV shows like Harry Potter, Squid Game, Stranger Things, Hocus Pocus, Power Rangers, Transformers and more titles are also included.