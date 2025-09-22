Happy Navratri 2025: 10 AI prompts to create Navratri & Durga Puja stickers with Gemini and ChatGPT

Navratri 2025: Looking to create vibrant Navratri and Durga Puja stickers using AI tools like Google Gemini Nano Banana and ChatGPT? This festive season is the perfect time to send warm wishes, heartfelt blessings, and vibrant greetings to your loved ones.

Navratri, also known as Durga Puja, is one of the most significant festivals in India, celebrated with devotion, joy, and togetherness. Spanning nine days of worship and festivities, the celebration concludes with Dussehra or Vijayadashami, symbolising the triumph of good over evil.

Here are 10 creative prompts to help you design stunning Navratri and Durga Puja stickers and artwork using AI.

10 AI Prompts for Navratri and Durga Puja stickers/art 1. Maa Durga divine clow Sticker of Goddess Durga seated on a lion, holding trishul, chakra, lotus, golden aura, dressed in red and gold attire, surrounded by marigold flowers and diya sparkles. Decorative festive text below: “🌺 शुभ नवरात्रि 🌺” in glowing golden Devanagari calligraphy. Style: flat vector cartoon, bold outlines, glowing aura, sparkle effects. Background: saffron–orange gradient with rangoli halo. Size: 512x512 PNG.

AI-generated content

2. Garba dance fun Sticker of a boy and girl performing Garba in traditional Gujarati attire (chaniya choli in pink, yellow, blue; kediyu in orange, green). Confetti and rangoli around. Text above: “शुभ नवरात्रि” in colorful festive Devanagari font with diya icons. Art style: flat cartoon vector, dynamic pose, glowing accents. Background: bright yellow with mandala pattern. Size: 512x400 PNG.

3. Dandiya night vibes Sticker of two crossed decorated dandiya sticks with tassels and mirror work, glowing aura, sparkle effects. Neon festival text “Dandiya Night ✨” written below. Art style: minimal vector, vibrant purple, pink, yellow. Background: deep royal blue with glowing sparkles. Size: 400x512 PNG.

4. Navratri wishes Sticker text only: “✨ शुभ नवरात्रि ✨” in glowing Devanagari calligraphy with rangoli floral borders, saffron, green, royal blue accents, surrounded by diyas and sparkles. Style: decorative typography vector, glowing aura, festive palette. Background: rich maroon gradient with floral mandala. Size: 512x300 PNG.

5. Nine colours of Navratri Sticker set showing nine traditional dresses, each in Navratri’s symbolic color (Orange, White, Red, Royal Blue, Yellow, Green, Grey, Purple, Peacock Green). Small decorative text at top: “🌸 शुभ नवरात्रि 🌸”. Style: flat cartoon vector, bold outlines, soft gradients. Background: light beige with faint mandala design. Size: 512x512 PNG.

6. Kanya poojan Sticker of cute little girls in colourful lehengas (pink, yellow, green, purple) sitting with puja thalis (halwa, chana, puri, diya). Above them: “Happy Navratri” in glowing golden festive font. Kawaii cartoon style, pastel tones, sparkle accents. Background: saffron gradient with rangoli pattern. Size: 512x380 PNG.

AI-generated content

7. Maa Durga eyes symbol Sticker of Goddess Durga’s iconic eyes with red bindi, golden crown outline, glowing aura. Minimalist vector art with bold red-black-gold palette. Below eyes: “शुभ नवरात्रि” in golden Devanagari text. Background: deep crimson with glowing radial halo. Size: 400x400 PNG.

AI-generated content

8. Navratri thali Sticker of a decorated puja thali with diya, marigold flowers, incense sticks, rice, and kumkum. Text curved on top: “🌼 शुभ नवरात्रि 🌼” in golden Devanagari calligraphy. Style: flat cartoon vector, glowing aura, soft shading. Background: marigold yellow with rangoli. Size: 512x420 PNG.

9. Festive dhol Sticker of a colourful dhol with tassels, rangoli motifs, and music notes. Above it: “Navratri Beats 🎶” in vibrant festive typography (no Hindi text here, to keep variety). Cartoon vector, bold red-yellow-blue palette, sparkle accents. Background: green gradient with confetti. Size: 480x512 PNG.

10. Navadurga (Nine Goddesses of Navratri) Sticker sheet showing the 9 forms of Goddess Durga (Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri, Siddhidatri), each in simplified cartoon vector style, symbolic colours, glowing aura, sparkle effects. Text in elegant festive Devanagari font at top: “🌟 नवदुर्गा — शुभ नवरात्रि 🌟”. Background: saffron gradient with mandala halo. Size: widescreen PNG.

FAQs What can Gemini AI Do? Gemini’s AI image generator can produce high-quality visuals based on user prompts. From cinematic frames and 3D-style illustrations to retro portraits, it can adapt to a wide range of artistic directions. Users can also experiment with different aesthetics, including classic eras like 1940s noir or 1970s Polaroid tones, as well as diverse textures, lighting styles, and effects.

How Many Free Images Can You Create with Gemini Nano Banana? Previously, Google’s Gemini image generation tool allowed free-tier users to create up to 100 images per day, while Pro and Ultra subscribers enjoyed a much higher quota of up to 1,000 images daily. This information was originally detailed on Google’s support pages.

