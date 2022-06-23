Haptic gloves are allowing users to touch and feel in VR

Noida-based VR, AR startup Simulanis is providing exoskeletal VR gloves called Reflexis to companies like HPCL and Mahindra. Developed last year, Simulanis’ gloves are being used for training, operations, repair, and maintenance in refineries, pipelines, retail, and operations-distribution-engineering by the two companies. “The gloves have gathered a lot of interest from many of our existing clients, especially those belonging to the manufacturing sector, like automotive, oil and gas, pharmaceutical, and FMCG," said Raman Talwar, chief executive and founder-director of Simulanis. The healthcare and skilling sector are also producing some demand, he said.