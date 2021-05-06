Haryana govt launches Covid-19 helpline on WhatsApp for citizens of Gurugram

Talking about this Dr Yash Garg, Deputy Commissioner & Chairperson, District Disaster Management, Gurugram, Government of Haryana said “This is a service for our citizens in Gurugram. Using this Covid patients and their families can reach out to us for help. We will try and provide the best possible care at home. I also thank partners like WhatsApp for stepping forward and supporting us in building this platform. Any organisation that wants to use this to deliver care to our citizens are most welcome to join us. "

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}