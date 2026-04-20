Has Apple already begun marketing Siri's big overhaul? Check hidden AI clues in WWDC 2026 poster

Apple is all set to unveil iOS 27 at the company's WWDC 2026 conference in June. Ahead of the mega event, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has noted that the company's poster for WWDC has a quiet teaser for the major overhaul to its Siri assistant coming in iOS 27.

Big Siri overhaul teased with Apple poster? As per the report, the WWDC poster is hinted at a complete Siri overhaul being the central theme of the Cupertino-based tech giant's June event. The upgrades, he notes, will include the previously announced features by the company along with many other improvements that will be a part of iOS 27, iPadOS 27, and macOS 27.

Gurman reiterated Apple's plan for turning Siri into a more advanced AI assistant with a chatbot-like interface. He noted that Siri will get a standalone app in iOS 27 and will have the ability to handle multiple commands at once, along with deeper integration with personal data and on-screen content. He also noted that Apple is planning to add support for third-party AI agents for Siri in the upcoming update.

He adds that the teaser design is a hint towards the new Siri interface being tested inside the company. The glowing effect and visual style are reportedly hinting at the new Siri interface that may live inside the Dynamic Island. Once Siri is triggered, the Dynamic Island will expand with a prompt with a “Search or Ask” prompt along with a glowing cursor.

What is Apple planning for iOS 27? Apart from Siri, Gurman notes that Apple is also focusing on performance improvements across its next-generation operating systems. These are expected to include better battery life, faster performance, and general stability improvements.

Gurman notes that the effects are more apparent in the video version of the teaser, which was posted by Apple marketing chief Greg Joswiak on X. He noted that the visuals would be most noticeable in iOS 27's dark mode, leading Apple to design this year's WWDC teaser with a black background.

The report cautioned that with a few months still left for the official unveiling, Siri's new interface could be subject to change, but ‘it’s likely to remain largely intact’ because Apple has already begun marketing it.