‘Has it been launched for public?’ Paytm CEO on Airtel 5G

5G debuted in India on October 1. The next-generation internet service was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 6th edition of India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022 in New Delhi. At the launch, Airtel became the first telecom company to bring 5G services in eight cities. While the telco revealed names of only four cities that are getting Airtel 5G (Delhi, Mumbai, Varanasi and Bengaluru), other four cities names are yet not known. Other details about 5G tariffs, 5G plans remain unclear too.

