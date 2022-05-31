Have you solved Wordle 346 for May 31 yet? Check here for hints and solution

The beauty of this particular word game is that it’s easy and social. Players share their solving patterns and statistics on social media, trying to best their friends. Developed by a Brooklyn-based software engineer, Josh Wardle, Wordle players have just one simple objective, to guess the day's five-letter word by entering characters in a box. Players are offered six attempts to get the word right. When you enter the alphabets, they are highlighted in different colors to indicate whether you have it right or not.