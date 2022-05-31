Have you solved Wordle 346 for May 31 yet? Check here for hints and solution

Have you solved Wordle 346 for May 31 yet? Check here for hints and solution2 min read . 12:42 PM IST
After a few days of easier word puzzle, Wordle is back with yet another tricky word of the day on the last day on this month. Wordle 346 for May 31 is tricky but an easy one to figure out. Fans of the daily hidden word game may take note that while solving the puzzle, they don't end up exhausting all the six attempts allotted to them.
For the word game veterans who have been playing this game for quite sometime, this one would be an easy one to spot. However, if you are still having trouble finding today's answer, you have landed on the right page for clues, hints and solution.
How to play Wordle:
The beauty of this particular word game is that it’s easy and social. Players share their solving patterns and statistics on social media, trying to best their friends. Developed by a Brooklyn-based software engineer, Josh Wardle, Wordle players have just one simple objective, to guess the day's five-letter word by entering characters in a box. Players are offered six attempts to get the word right. When you enter the alphabets, they are highlighted in different colors to indicate whether you have it right or not.
And, if the alphabet entered is in the correct spot, the box will turn green, and if wrong the box will turn yellow. So what does it mean when you enter an alphabet and the box turns grey? It means you have typed the wrong alphabet in the wrong spot. The game is not app-based and one can play it by simply opening a link.
Wordle 346 hints for May 31:
The word starts with M
The word ends with R
There are two vowels in today's word
Wordle 346 answer for May 31:
Wordle 346 answer for May 31 is ‘MANOR', it refers to a large country house with lands.