HCL Technologies partners Microsoft to bring quantum computing to clients

HCL Technologies partners Microsoft to bring quantum computing to clients2 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 07:15 PM IST
- Through this partnership, HCLTech’s Q-Labs will create on-cloud examples of quantum technologies, and will showcase proof of concept business use cases to the company’s clients
Homegrown information technology (IT) services firm, HCL Technologies, on Monday announced a partnership with Microsoft’s quantum cloud computing service, Azure Quantum. Through this partnership, HCLTech will offer businesses cloud-based quantum computing services to its clients, by using Microsoft’s platform as the technology stack. The services will be provided through HCLTech’s Q-Labs, which has already been among one of Microsoft’s partners to offer Azure Quantum credits.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×