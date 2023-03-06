HCL Technologies partners Microsoft to bring quantum computing to clients

On February 22, Google chief Sundar Pichai said that a team of researchers at the company succeeded in developing ‘logical qubits’ — larger fundamental building blocks of quantum computing — and using the same to reduce computational errors made by quantum computers. The latter require a specific set of conditions in order for its fundamental computing factor, qubits, to operate at their quantum state. By grouping together 47 qubits into a larger single entity, the researchers claimed to have made quantum calculations more reliable, thus taking a step towards making quantum computers commercially viable.

