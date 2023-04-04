HCL to develop instant payment solutions, centres of excellence in partnership with Volante

HCL to develop instant payment solutions, centres of excellence in partnership with Volante2 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 08:43 PM IST
- The collaboration will create payment platforms that HCL’s clients can use to establish a ‘scalable and flexible payment ecosystem’, and ‘develop faster time to market capabilities’
Homegrown information technology (IT) services firm, HCL Technologies on Tuesday announced a partnership with US-based cloud payments and financial solutions firm, Volante Technologies. The collaboration will see the two companies jointly develop payment solutions for enterprises by using HCL’s tech stack and Volante’s cloud-based payment solutions. The two companies will also set-up centres of excellence in payment modernization in India and Romania, as part of the partnership.
