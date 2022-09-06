HDFC ERGO to build online insurance platform on Google Cloud

HDFC ERGO plans to completely migrate to the cloud by 2024. Google Cloud will also assist the insurance provider with IT systems integration and building new applications
New Delhi: HDFC ERGO General Insurance has roped in Google Cloud to build an online platform for selling insurance, offering tailored digital experiences to customers, responding to regulatory changes faster, and identifying insurance risks using data analytics and machine learning (ML).
HDFC ERGO plans to completely migrate to the cloud by 2024.
Google Cloud will also assist the insurance provider with IT systems integration and building new applications. Google will also provide them AI/ML technologies to build predictive insights and mitigate insurance fraud.
“Enterprises around the world are realizing the benefits of adopting cloud technologies. We are thrilled to support HDFC ERGO in its journey to modernize its systems," said Bikram Singh Bedi, managing director, Google Cloud India.
Bedi pointed out that with the power of data and analytics, the insurance provider can provide a “smooth experience" and “superior services" to customers.
HDFC ERGO’s CTO Sriram Naganathan said his company aims to onboard customers early especially millennials.
“As part of our digital-first and customer-centric approach, we’re continuously evolving how we develop and deploy software to provide customers new hyper-personalized experiences through digital apps," said Naganathan.
He added that Google Cloud will help unlock the full potential of their wide range of insurance solutions.
BFSI in India has stepped up efforts to leverage cloud and data analytics to offer improved and secure experiences to customers.
In June, Max Life Insurance announced a partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to allow customers to buy insurance in under 30 minutes. AWS will also allow Max Life to offer faster and more personalized services, such as automated claims and disbursals and issuance of new insurance policies, the company said at that time.
According to a November report by Gartner, spending on public cloud services in India is expected to rise 29.6% year-on-year (YoY) to hit $7.3 billion in 2022.