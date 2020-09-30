HDFC launches new offers on Apple products

Ahead of the festive season, HDFC has launched new offers under ‘Festive Treats’. The annual financial services will be available on both retail products as well as other aspects such as banking products from loans to bank accounts. The company has claimed that it will provide over 1000+ offers from leading players and over 2,000 hyper local offers through tie ups with local merchants across semi urban and rural locations.

As part of this festive season offer, HDFC Bank will be giving its customers a cashback of up to ₹7,000 on all Apple products including the newest launches. The latest in the line of iPhone launches is the Apple iPhone SE. Apple recently launched a slew of other products that includes Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE and even a new version of iPad Air. However, most of the products will be made available in the month of October.

Other than Apple products, HDFC will also provide offers on brands such as Samsung, LG, Sony, Godrej and Panasonic in forms of cashback and No-Cost EMI.

HDFC Bank claims that it has also tied up with retail brands to offer discounts, cashbacks and extra reward points on both in-store and on-line purchases. E-commerce giants like Amazon, TataCliq, Myntra, Pepperfry, Swiggy and Grofers will offer special deals during this time.

Other brands that are a part of the new HDFC offer include Lifestyle, Bata, Monte Carlo. Brands like Vijay sales, Kohinoor, GRT, ORRA will also offer up to between 5% to 15% cashback on various products and services.

HDFC bank expects mobiles, consumer durable, and electronics categories to do well in addition to apparels, jewellery and dining-in due to the festive season.

Other than offers on retail products, HDFC is also providing offers on financial solutions. This includes discounts on processing fee on loans, reduced EMIs, cashbacks, gift vouchers and more benefits.

With 53 per cent of branches in semi-urban and rural areas the bank also plans to take this offering to the most remote corners of the country. HDFC has tied up with hyperlocal stores and kiranas to provide over 2000+ offers at the regional level.

The Bank is offering 50% off on the processing fees on auto loans, personal loans and business growth loans and zero processing fee on two-wheeler loans.

