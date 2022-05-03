Health Stack is harder to roll out than Aadhaar: R.S. Sharma

Sharma pointed out that the NHA has already been implementing technologies in the public health infrastructure space with the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna (PMJAY). “We have so far done 30 million hospitalisations in the past 3.5 years as of March 2022, and for this, process 1 million insurance claims per month on average," he said. Under the PMJAY, the NHA has also created a Health Claims Exchange, which reduces the cost of processing insurance applications for both public and private vendors. “AI, in this field, helps offer services such as predictive analysis and fraud prevention," Sharma added.