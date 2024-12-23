Cupertino-based tech giant Apple is reportedly in the early stages of developing its next-generation AirPods Pro, rumoured to be equipped with advanced health-tracking features. The AirPods Pro 3 are expected to build upon the capabilities of the second-generation model, which debuted in 2022 and received a hearing aid functionality update in September 2024.

According to the latest edition of Mark Gurman’sPower On newsletter, Apple is testing a suite of health-focused features for the upcoming earphones. These include a temperature sensor, a heart-rate monitor, and technology designed to track various physiological metrics. While the heart-rate data from AirPods is reportedly less precise than that of the Apple Watch, Gurman notes that the differences in accuracy are minimal, and Apple is working to refine the feature further.

Heart Rate and Health Integration Several leaks suggest that users will need to wear both earbuds to activate the heart-rate monitoring feature, which is expected to sync with the Apple Health app. This functionality will likely be customisable within the Bluetooth settings, giving users control over the integration of health data.

Also Read | Apple working on smart door bell with Face ID, tipped for 2025 launch

Potential Launch Timeline Although the development of AirPods Pro 3 is still in its early stages, earlier reports hinted that a future iteration of the device, possibly launching in 2027, could feature inbuilt cameras alongside upgraded AI-powered health tools. These cameras are speculated to gather additional data to enhance functionality. Gurman’s recent insights also point towards Apple’s focus on bolstering its "Apple Intelligence" platform, which could pave the way for further innovation in the AirPods line-up in the years ahead.

As anticipation builds around these next-gen earphones, Apple appears poised to strengthen its ecosystem by merging health technology with its audio offerings, continuing its trajectory of innovation in wearable tech.