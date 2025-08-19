Helldivers 2 x Halo: ODST brings iconic weapons, armour and a big surprise on 26 August! What's inside

Sony has announced the arrival of the first-ever Legendary Warbond for Helldivers 2, and it comes with a crossover many fans have long speculated about. The Helldivers 2 x Halo: ODST Legendary Warbond will go live on 26 August, bringing with it a full suite of weapons, armour sets, and cosmetics inspired by the iconic Halo 3: ODST.

The collaboration introduces the “Obedient Democracy Support Troopers” or ODST, better known as the Helljumpers, into the fight for Managed Democracy. Players will be able to outfit their Helldivers with gear that echoes the legendary squad, complete with authentic details and battlefield utility.

Iconic weaponry

The Warbond features an arsenal tailored for both all-out combat and stealth operations. The MA5C Assault Rifle makes its debut, equipped with an ammo counter and compass for battlefield navigation. The M6C/SOCOM Pistol includes a suppressor, a first for Helldivers 2, alongside a laser sight and flashlight for covert engagements. For close-quarters encounters, the M90A Shotgun arrives with heavy stopping power and a mounted flashlight. Rounding off the selection is the M7S SMG, a suppressed, caseless weapon designed for precision and quiet manoeuvres.

New armour sets

Two distinct armour options are available. The A-9 Helljumper Armour Set pays homage to a decorated Lance Corporal of ODST renown, offering a “Feet First” passive ability. Meanwhile, the sleeker A-35 Recon Armour Set is inspired by an intelligence officer’s combat gear, also carrying the “Feet First” boost, which reduces movement noise, improves detection range by 30 per cent and grants immunity to leg injuries.

Capes and cosmetics

Players can further customise their Helldivers with themed capes, such as the Honoured Heirloom, bearing the ODST insignia, and the Eye of the Clandestine, designed for those who prefer the shadows. The crossover also extends to ODST-themed player cards, a new title, and a “Mean Green” pattern for vehicles and equipment, including hellpods and exosuits.

Pricing and availability

The Legendary Warbond will be available from the Acquisitions Centre at 1,500 Super Credits – a higher price point than standard Warbonds, reflecting its expanded content. Sony also confirmed that Legendary Warbonds will not be compatible with the new Premium Warbond Token launching on the same day.