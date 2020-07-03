Here are the most asked Coronavirus questions on Google search in India

New Delhi: Google search trends often show the most common concerns people have. When it comes to search related to Covid-19, Indians had some questions like 'Is corona virus weakening?', 'When (will) vaccine for coronavirus (come) in India?' and 'Will the coronavirus ever end?' among the top COVID-19 related questions. These questions were searched on Google in India in the month of June. The Google search trends show that the overall search volume for coronavirus declined as compared to May.

Other popular questions asked in relation to coronavirus were 'Which mask is best for coronavirus?', 'How did New Zealand defeat coronavirus?', 'How many days symptoms of coronavirus?' and 'How many deaths from coronavirus in all world?'.

In comparison to the month of May, June recorded 66% lesser queries in relation with the viral disease. However, the volumes remained at double when compared to the month of February.

Search trends show Indian netizens have been keeping themselves updated with the current situation but also are hopeful for a vaccine. The top trending coronavirus searches were 'coronavirus news' and 'vaccine for coronavirus latest update'.

"'Patanjali corona medicine', 'Global vaccine summit' and 'Dexamethasone' were all breakout vaccine-related searches in June," Google said.

The highest amount of Covid-19 related searches were registered from Goa, followed by Delhi and Chandigarh

The state/union territory with the highest search interest for coronavirus in June was Goa, followed by Delhi and Chandigarh.

In terms of all searches, the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput emerged as the top trending topic in the country in June. The search spiked sharply on June 14 to reach an all-time high nationally. Other overall trending topics included the solar eclipse and Father's Day.

With Inputs from PTI

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via