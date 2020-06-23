Here’s every device that will get the iOS 14 update

Apple announced the next version of its smartphone software today at the Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC). As is the trend with the company, iOS 14 will be coming to every iPhone that the company sells right now, including those that were launched as early as 2015.

The next operating system (OS), launches later this year and the public beta for it will remain at launch. Developers can access the software from today onwards. You can get it if you have any of the following devices.

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE (1st generation)

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPod touch (7th generation)

Software updates help smartphones stay relevant. With diminishing improvements in ensuing versions of iOS, updates have also stopped slowing down older iPhones as much as they used to. That said, you should still expect some of the older phones to feel slower than they did with earlier versions of Apple’s mobile software.

Apple’s update cycles are often compared to those by Android, which don’t usually stretch past 18-24 months. The Cupertino, California based company achieves this through its control over hardware and software, establishing a vertical ecosystem across its devices.

On the other hand, Android phones get software from Google, which are then tweaked by original equipment makers (OEMs). The chipset comes from companies like Qualcomm and MediaTek, and altogether, this increases the number of parties involved in pushing an update to a phone.

With iOS 14, the company has introduced new Android-like features and enhanced privacy options. You can read about those in our story on iOS 14 here.

