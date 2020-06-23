Home >Technology >News >Here’s every device that will get the iOS 14 update
Apple's Stacey Lysik speaks at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, U.S. in this still from the 2020 Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) keynote video, June 22, 2020. (via REUTERS)

Here’s every device that will get the iOS 14 update

1 min read . Updated: 23 Jun 2020, 05:41 AM IST Prasid Banerjee

  • The next operating system (OS), launches later this year and the public beta for it will remain at launch
  • iOS 14 will be coming to every iPhone that the company sells right now, including those that were launched as early as 2015

Apple announced the next version of its smartphone software today at the Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC). As is the trend with the company, iOS 14 will be coming to every iPhone that the company sells right now, including those that were launched as early as 2015.

The next operating system (OS), launches later this year and the public beta for it will remain at launch. Developers can access the software from today onwards. You can get it if you have any of the following devices.

  • iPhone 11
  • iPhone 11 Pro
  • iPhone 11 Pro Max
  • iPhone XS
  • iPhone XS Max
  • iPhone XR
  • iPhone X
  • iPhone 8
  • iPhone 8 Plus
  • iPhone 7
  • iPhone 7 Plus
  • iPhone 6s
  • iPhone 6s Plus
  • iPhone SE (1st generation)
  • iPhone SE (2nd generation)
  • iPod touch (7th generation)

Software updates help smartphones stay relevant. With diminishing improvements in ensuing versions of iOS, updates have also stopped slowing down older iPhones as much as they used to. That said, you should still expect some of the older phones to feel slower than they did with earlier versions of Apple’s mobile software.

Apple’s update cycles are often compared to those by Android, which don’t usually stretch past 18-24 months. The Cupertino, California based company achieves this through its control over hardware and software, establishing a vertical ecosystem across its devices.

On the other hand, Android phones get software from Google, which are then tweaked by original equipment makers (OEMs). The chipset comes from companies like Qualcomm and MediaTek, and altogether, this increases the number of parties involved in pushing an update to a phone.

With iOS 14, the company has introduced new Android-like features and enhanced privacy options. You can read about those in our story on iOS 14 here.

