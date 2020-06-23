Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Technology >News >Here’s every device that will get the iOS 14 update
Apple's Stacey Lysik speaks at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, U.S. in this still from the 2020 Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) keynote video, June 22, 2020.

Here’s every device that will get the iOS 14 update

1 min read . 05:41 AM IST Prasid Banerjee

  • The next operating system (OS), launches later this year and the public beta for it will remain at launch
  • iOS 14 will be coming to every iPhone that the company sells right now, including those that were launched as early as 2015

Apple announced the next version of its smartphone software today at the Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC). As is the trend with the company, iOS 14 will be coming to every iPhone that the company sells right now, including those that were launched as early as 2015.

Apple announced the next version of its smartphone software today at the Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC). As is the trend with the company, iOS 14 will be coming to every iPhone that the company sells right now, including those that were launched as early as 2015.

The next operating system (OS), launches later this year and the public beta for it will remain at launch. Developers can access the software from today onwards. You can get it if you have any of the following devices.

The next operating system (OS), launches later this year and the public beta for it will remain at launch. Developers can access the software from today onwards. You can get it if you have any of the following devices.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

  • iPhone 11
  • iPhone 11 Pro
  • iPhone 11 Pro Max
  • iPhone XS
  • iPhone XS Max
  • iPhone XR
  • iPhone X
  • iPhone 8
  • iPhone 8 Plus
  • iPhone 7
  • iPhone 7 Plus
  • iPhone 6s
  • iPhone 6s Plus
  • iPhone SE (1st generation)
  • iPhone SE (2nd generation)
  • iPod touch (7th generation)

Software updates help smartphones stay relevant. With diminishing improvements in ensuing versions of iOS, updates have also stopped slowing down older iPhones as much as they used to. That said, you should still expect some of the older phones to feel slower than they did with earlier versions of Apple’s mobile software.

Apple’s update cycles are often compared to those by Android, which don’t usually stretch past 18-24 months. The Cupertino, California based company achieves this through its control over hardware and software, establishing a vertical ecosystem across its devices.

On the other hand, Android phones get software from Google, which are then tweaked by original equipment makers (OEMs). The chipset comes from companies like Qualcomm and MediaTek, and altogether, this increases the number of parties involved in pushing an update to a phone.

With iOS 14, the company has introduced new Android-like features and enhanced privacy options. You can read about those in our story on iOS 14 here.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated