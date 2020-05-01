Facebook on Thursday announced that it was rolling out a tool to users in th US and Canada that allows them to easily transfer their media files from, i.e photos and videos to Google Photos. In just few steps, Facebook users can transfer all their years' of photos to Google's cloud photo- storage service, named Google Photos.

The feature is part of Data Transfer Project signed last year by Facebook, Google, Microsoft and Twitter to simplify data transfers between their platforms, following the introduction of the GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) in the European Union (EU) in May.

Here's how you can do it:

Firstly, to access the tool, users need to go to the Facebook settings in Facebook Information.

Now, on the desktop log into your Facebook account and tap on the arrow on the upper right corner to access your settings. Then tap on the 'Your Facebook Information' menu on the left and select 'Transfer a Copy of Your Photos or Videos.'

Among the destinations, Google Photos is currently the only option.

Now log into your Google account and confirm the transfer.

On Mobile

The process on mobile is very similar: tap on the hamburger menu, go to Settings, and then scroll down to the 'Your Facebook Information' section.

Tap on Transfer a Copy of Your Photos of Videos' and then follow the rest of the steps.

The Data Transfer Project (DTP) is an open-source initiative to create new tools that "enable people to freely move their information across the web."

