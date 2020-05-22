Here Tech launches route planning solution in India with free access for SMEs

WeGo Deliver is already being used by Casual Mondays, a coffee shop in Australia, to turn into an online grocery business. “When shutdowns started, we knew we had to move into delivery service fast. We found the process of organising and entering all the addresses tedious. It took around 2 hours to load. Since using the app, this admin time has decreased significantly, now only taking 15 minutes. It's all taken care of by the app. Our deliveries are much easier to manage now," Robert Reid, the owner of Casual Mondays said.