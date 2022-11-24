Here’s a guide on how to change your UPI PIN using Paytm

Here’s a guide on how to change your UPI PIN using Paytm1 min read . 07:03 PM IST
- In case you want to change your UPI PIN, here is a step by step guide on it.
Paytm, a domestic digital payment app, is quickly efficient for UPI transactions. It allows new users to create a new UPI PIN or change an existing PIN with ease. Notably, a user can change the UPI without even using the debit card if they remember their previous UPI PIN.
In case you want to change your UPI PIN, here is a step by step guide on it.
STEP1. Open the Paytm app on the smartphone.
STEP2. Visit Paytm profile by clicking on the left panel.
STEP3. Now, scroll down and go to the UPI & Payment Settings tab.
STEP4. Under the primary bank account details, click on the Change PIN option.
STEP5. Further, proceed with entering your debit card details and press the Proceed button. In case a user is using the previous UPI PIN, then press on the I remember my old UPI PIN option.
STEP6. After entering the debit card details, an OTP will be generated on the registered mobile number. Now, enter the OTP in the space given for it. Also, if a user remembers the old UPI PIN, then this step can be skipped.
STEP7. Enter a new UPI PIN and confirm it.
Meanwhile, Paytm Payments Bank now allows users to transfer money through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) at any mobile number registered with the third-party UPI applications. The move will empower Paytm users to make superfast and seamless money transfer to any mobile number, including those not registered with Paytm. Also, this further deepens UPIs interoperability and roots for the adoption of mobile payments.
According to the notification, Paytm Payments Bank announced that users on the Paytm app will now be able to make UPI transactions to any mobile number across all UPI payment apps even if the recipient is not registered with Paytm. With this, Paytm app users can instantly receive money from and send money to any mobile number with a registered UPI ID across payment apps.
The development will allow users to get the benefit of interoperability across all UPI-based payment apps, ensuring a superfast and seamless payments experience. National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has enabled all payment services providers to access its universal database and make UPI payments interoperable.
