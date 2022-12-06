Here’s a guide on how to set up Netflix parental controls

Netflix has become one of the most popular video streaming platforms across the globe. The platform keeps updating new features to diversify and expand its user base. With diverse content for various sections such as adults, kids, and others, there is a risk of kids accessing all the content which might not be suitable and appropriate for them.
In order to keep kids away from inappropriate content for them, Netflix lets users set up parental control. This will help the parents to manage their kids so that they only watch appropriate content according to their age. If you are wondering how to set up parental controls in Netflix, here is the guide for you:
STEP1. Open the Netflix account and login using the ID and your password.
STEP3. Tap on to the kids’s profile and choose the option Viewing Restrictions from the menu.
STEP4. Furthermore, enter the password again and after reviewing the restriction settings, press the Save button.
STEP5. To confirm the settings, move to the profile section page and choose Child profile. Now, verify the restricted changes, in case the changes are not saved repeat the process.
