Home / Technology / News /  Here’s a guide on how to set up Netflix parental controls

Here’s a guide on how to set up Netflix parental controls

1 min read . 09:27 PM ISTGovind Choudhary
If you are wondering how to set up parental controls in Netflix, here is the guide for you:

Netflix has become one of the most popular video streaming platforms across the globe. The platform keeps updating new features to diversify and expand its user base. With diverse content for various sections such as adults, kids, and others, there is a risk of kids accessing all the content which might not be suitable and appropriate for them.

In order to keep kids away from inappropriate content for them, Netflix lets users set up parental control. This will help the parents to manage their kids so that they only watch appropriate content according to their age. If you are wondering how to set up parental controls in Netflix, here is the guide for you:

STEP1. Open the Netflix account and login using the ID and your password.

STEP2. Now, scroll down to find Profile & Parental Controls. Tap the option.

STEP3. Tap on to the kids’s profile and choose the option Viewing Restrictions from the menu.

STEP4. Furthermore, enter the password again and after reviewing the restriction settings, press the Save button.

STEP5. To confirm the settings, move to the profile section page and choose Child profile. Now, verify the restricted changes, in case the changes are not saved repeat the process.

Meanwhile, has introduced three new mobile games, titled ‘Three Kingdoms’ from Devolver Digital’, ‘Cats & Soup’ from Neowiz and ‘Hello Kitty Happiness Parade’ from Rogue Games. Notably, these mobile games will come included with Netflix membership without ads or in-app purchases.

Reportedly, users can also find these games in the Netflix mobile app on their iOS and Android smart devices.

Speaking about the Hello Kitty Happiness Parade game, it is developed by Rogue Games and it can have up to three players down the street as they collect coins and thwart the fun-hating Kuromi, says the company.

Neowiz's Cats & Soup is a game which allocates tasks to the players to make soup for their customers. Players would have to collect new recipes and hearts from their Kitty companions by feeding them the fish they catch as the cats work in the game.

The Three Kingdoms by Devolver is a card game which has players fighting war and politics at the end of China’s Han dynasty.

