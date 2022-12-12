Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Technology / News /  Here’s a guide on how to star messages in Google app

1 min read . 04:16 PM ISTLivemint
Here is a guide on how to Star a specific message in the Google Messages app.

  • If a user wants to mark their important messages and keep them handy, the Starring feature becomes helpful. Here is a guide on how to Star a specific message in the Google Messages app.

The Google Messages app comes with a special feature called Star Messages. It allows users to differentiate between their important messages and not so important ones. If a user wants to mark their important messages and keep them handy, the Starring feature becomes helpful. Here is a guide on how to Star a specific message in the Google Messages app.

STEP1. Open the Messages app on a smartphone.

STEP2. Open the conversation that you want to star in the app.

STEP3. Further, tap and hold the message you would like to star.

STEP4. Tap on the star now and it is done.

The app also comes with a feature to find the mixed and lost messages. Here’s how you can also find the starred messages across the conversations in the conversation history. Choose an option:

STEP1. Tap Search conversations and the starred ones.

STEP2. Furthermore, tap more options and then starred.

Meanwhile, Google has brought in a new feature for its Chrome users. After going through a testing period in October, Google has made available ‘passkeys’ for Chroma users this week. Passkeys are a significantly safer replacement for passwords and other phishable authentication factors.

Passwords are typically the first line of defense in our digital lives. However, they are at risk of being phished, leaked in data breaches, and even suffering poor password hygiene. Google has long recognised these issues, which is why Google created defenses like 2-Step Verification and Google Password Manager.

But to address security threats, the company decided to move towards passwordless authentication. This is where passkeys come in.

Passkeys cannot be reused, don't leak in server breaches, and protect users from phishing attacks. Passkeys are built on industry standards, can work across different operating systems and browser ecosystems, and can be used with both websites and apps.

One can use passkeys to sign into sites and apps that support them. Signing in with a passkey will require you to authenticate yourself in the same way that you unlock a device.

