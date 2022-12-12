Here’s a guide on how to star messages in Google app

The Google Messages app comes with a special feature called Star Messages. It allows users to differentiate between their important messages and not so important ones. If a user wants to mark their important messages and keep them handy, the Starring feature becomes helpful. Here is a guide on how to Star a specific message in the Google Messages app.
The Google Messages app comes with a special feature called Star Messages. It allows users to differentiate between their important messages and not so important ones. If a user wants to mark their important messages and keep them handy, the Starring feature becomes helpful. Here is a guide on how to Star a specific message in the Google Messages app.
STEP1. Open the Messages app on a smartphone.
STEP1. Open the Messages app on a smartphone.
STEP2. Open the conversation that you want to star in the app.
STEP2. Open the conversation that you want to star in the app.
STEP3. Further, tap and hold the message you would like to star.
STEP3. Further, tap and hold the message you would like to star.
STEP4. Tap on the star now and it is done.
STEP4. Tap on the star now and it is done.
The app also comes with a feature to find the mixed and lost messages. Here’s how you can also find the starred messages across the conversations in the conversation history. Choose an option:
The app also comes with a feature to find the mixed and lost messages. Here’s how you can also find the starred messages across the conversations in the conversation history. Choose an option:
STEP2. Furthermore, tap more options and then starred.