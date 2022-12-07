Here's a mini-guide on how to use ChatGPT on an Android device

The world of technology is buzzing with a new word – ChatGPT. The platform was made available for public beta testing on December 1. Within a week of its launch, ChatGPT has crossed more than 1 million users. ChatGPT is a conversational chatbot. It has been developed by Elon Musk-founded independent research body OpenAI.
Currently, the ChatGPT is not available to download on the Google Play Store or the Apple Store. As per OpenAI, ChatGPT is a free service, but only during the research preview. Here is a mini-guide on how users can use the ChatGPT chatbot on any Android device.
STEP1. Open the Chrome app on an Android device.
STEP2. Go to the official website of OpenAI.
STEP3. Now click on the Try button available next to the Introducing ChatGPT research release.
STEP4. Create an account on the login page by entering an email ID and a password.
STEP5. Verify your email address.
STEP6. Furthermore, enter your phone number for verification.