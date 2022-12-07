Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Here's a mini-guide on how to use ChatGPT on an Android device

Here's a mini-guide on how to use ChatGPT on an Android device

1 min read . 04:37 PM ISTLivemint, Edited By Govind Choudhary
Within a week of its launch, ChatGPT has crossed more than 1 million users

  • Currently, the ChatGPT is not available to download on the Google Play Store or the Apple Store. As per OpenAI, ChatGPT is a free service, but only during the research preview.

The world of technology is buzzing with a new word – ChatGPT. The platform was made available for public beta testing on December 1. Within a week of its launch, ChatGPT has crossed more than 1 million users. ChatGPT is a conversational chatbot. It has been developed by Elon Musk-founded independent research body OpenAI.

Currently, the ChatGPT is not available to download on the Google Play Store or the Apple Store. As per OpenAI, ChatGPT is a free service, but only during the research preview. Here is a mini-guide on how users can use the ChatGPT chatbot on any Android device.

STEP1. Open the Chrome app on an Android device.

STEP2. Go to the official website of OpenAI.

STEP3. Now click on the Try button available next to the Introducing ChatGPT research release.

STEP4. Create an account on the login page by entering an email ID and a password.

STEP5. Verify your email address.

STEP6. Furthermore, enter your phone number for verification.

STEP7. Finally the account has been created. Then select your Playground and ask questions as you like.

You can either sign up or use your OpenAI account to start using the ChatGPT. The company has also given a sample on the web page for reference.

OpenAI says that it has trained this model using Reinforcement Learning from Human Feedback (RLHF) to make it more fine-tuned and conversational. “We trained an initial model using supervised fine-tuning: human AI trainers provided conversations in which they played both sides—the user and an AI assistant. We gave the trainers access to model-written suggestions to help them compose their responses", it says.

As mentioned before, ChatGPT is free to use for the research period only. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has already hinted that the company may monetize the platform in the future. “We will have to monetize it somehow at some point; the compute costs are eye-watering", he said in a tweet when asked if the service will forever be free.

ChatGPT is the latest technology in the Generative Pre-Trained Transformer (GPT) family. To put in simple words, it is the latest tool in auto text-generating AIs. But, it is not free from errors or limitations. OpenAI, on its website, admits that ChatGPT sometimes writes plausible-sounding but incorrect or nonsensical answers.

