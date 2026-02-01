Here’s how Apple might make Mac buying more customizable

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer
Apple has reportedly changed the way customers order a new Mac. The Cupertino-based tech giant has updated its website. Previously, users could see a range of preconfigured devices with specific RAM, storage configurations and processors, before letting users dive into the granular configurator. However, as per according to 9To5Mac, Apple has revamped this process and the preconfigured Mac options have been removed.
The publication notes that this change was first spotted on Reddit and Consomac. Previously, when buyers clicked the buy button, the company’s online store took them to a landing page where they could see a range of preconfigured options with RAM, storage, processors, and more. Then, users had to choose the starting configuration by clicking select and later fine-tune their machine as per their preferences or proceed with the default configuration.
Notably, the report notes that the first step has been removed from this week. Now, when users click the buy button, they are taken to the configurator directly, prompting them to make their own configuration device from scratch. Reportedly, Apple ditched the landing page strategy and every Mac device now has to be built by the users in the configurator.
After clicking the “Buy” button, shoppers are redirected to Apple’s configuration page, where they can select options such as display size and colour for laptops, followed by hardware choices like the chip, unified memory, and storage capacity.
For those who like to read between the lines, this update could hint at refreshed MacBook Pro models on the way. Apple has yet to introduce the M5 Pro and M5 Max versions, and the redesigned store flow may signal that the company is preparing for their arrival.
To recall, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman recently pointed out that Apple is preparing a busy first half of the year for its Mac lineup, with multiple new machines and displays expected to launch.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.