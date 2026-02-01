Here’s how Apple might make Mac buying more customizable

Apple has reportedly changed the way customers order a new Mac. The Cupertino-based tech giant has updated its website. Previously, users could see a range of preconfigured devices with specific RAM, storage configurations and processors, before letting users dive into the granular configurator. However, as per according to 9To5Mac, Apple has revamped this process and the preconfigured Mac options have been removed.

Preconfigured options removed The publication notes that this change was first spotted on Reddit and Consomac. Previously, when buyers clicked the buy button, the company’s online store took them to a landing page where they could see a range of preconfigured options with RAM, storage, processors, and more. Then, users had to choose the starting configuration by clicking select and later fine-tune their machine as per their preferences or proceed with the default configuration.

Notably, the report notes that the first step has been removed from this week. Now, when users click the buy button, they are taken to the configurator directly, prompting them to make their own configuration device from scratch. Reportedly, Apple ditched the landing page strategy and every Mac device now has to be built by the users in the configurator.

Direct jump to the configurator After clicking the “Buy” button, shoppers are redirected to Apple’s configuration page, where they can select options such as display size and colour for laptops, followed by hardware choices like the chip, unified memory, and storage capacity.

For those who like to read between the lines, this update could hint at refreshed MacBook Pro models on the way. Apple has yet to introduce the M5 Pro and M5 Max versions, and the redesigned store flow may signal that the company is preparing for their arrival.

