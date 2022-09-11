Google has replaced its vibrant logo with a Grey one to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II. The tech giant’s logo usually appears in bright red, yellow, blue and green colours. But it has turned grey to mourn the death of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II who passed away on September 8th, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at the age of 96.

The company’s logo is set against a black background and is not clickable. Google frequently uses its grey logo on anniversaries like US Memorial Day and former president George H.W. At Bush's funeral in 2018.

“Sending our deepest condolences to the people of the UK and around the world mourning the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Her steadfast leadership and public service have been a constant through many of our lifetimes. She will be missed," wrote Google CEO Sundar Pichai in a tweet moruning the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Queen Elizabeth 11 regin lasted for 70 years. The Queen came to the throne in 1952 and witnessed enormous social change. With her death, her eldest son Charles III was on Saturday officially announced as "King" i.e., proclaimed as Britain’s new monarch in a historic ceremony of the Accession Council.

India is observing a one-day state mourning as a mark of respect to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, with national flags at all government buildings including Red Fort and Rashtrapati Bhavan fly at half-mast. “As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, the Government of India has decided that there will be one day of State Mourning on September 11th throughout India," reads a statement from the Ministry of Home Affairs.