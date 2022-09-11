Here’s how Google is remembering Queen Elizabeth II1 min read . Updated: 11 Sep 2022, 01:31 PM IST
- Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8th, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at the age of 96.
Google has replaced its vibrant logo with a Grey one to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II. The tech giant’s logo usually appears in bright red, yellow, blue and green colours. But it has turned grey to mourn the death of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II who passed away on September 8th, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at the age of 96.