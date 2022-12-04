Samsung is reportedly working on a new technology that will make fingerprint login on Galaxy devices safer. According to a report by SamMobile, the South Korean smartphone manufacturer is planning to make the entire OLED screen capable of scanning multiple fingerprints simultaneously. According to Samsung Display, using three fingerprints simultaneously for authentication will be 2.5 billion safer than using just one fingerprint.

Also, with the new OLED 2.0 technology, users will not have to worry about placing their fingerprint at the right spot on the screen to unlock the device. This will make using an in-display fingerprint scanner more convenient for Samsung users.

Although the company has not revealed exactly when the technology will be ready. But, the report says that Samsung might have this technology ready for its OLED displays in just a couple of years.

Samsung’s OLED 2.0 will be based on the OPD technology (Organic Photo Diode) for multi-fingerprint sensing. OPD has been developed by a French company called ISORG. It includes a thin component sensor that can be placed under an OLED display for multi-fingerprint sensing.

ISORG’s CEO Dieter May in a recent interview confirmed that Samsung plans to use an in-cell version of the company’s technology. “Which means the approach and some of the proprietary materials may well be the same, but they will take a yield hit trying to implement both the sensor and the collimator within the OLED display itself," May said.

In other news, Samsung is expected to launch Samsung Galaxy M04 in the country soon. According to a report by the news agency IANS, the handset may debut next week. The report says that the Galaxy M04 may come with innovative RAM Plus feature support. Using this feature, users will be able to expand the RAM on the phone.

The handset is said to be backed by a massive 5,000mAh battery. The phone is said to last up to 24 hours on a single charge. The handset is rumoured to come powered by MediaTek’s entry-level Helio G35 chipset. It is likely to offer 4G connectivity.