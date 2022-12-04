Here’s how Samsung plans to make fingerprint login easier2 min read . Updated: 04 Dec 2022, 04:02 PM IST
- Samsung’s OLED 2.0 will be based on the OPD technology (Organic Photo Diode) for multi-fingerprint sensing.
Samsung is reportedly working on a new technology that will make fingerprint login on Galaxy devices safer. According to a report by SamMobile, the South Korean smartphone manufacturer is planning to make the entire OLED screen capable of scanning multiple fingerprints simultaneously. According to Samsung Display, using three fingerprints simultaneously for authentication will be 2.5 billion safer than using just one fingerprint.