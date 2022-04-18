Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Technology / News /  Here's how to deactivate your Twitter account

Here's how to deactivate your Twitter account

People holding mobile phones are silhouetted against a backdrop projected with the Twitter logo
2 min read . 11:53 AM IST Livemint

  • While social media platforms may come with many benefits that include getting a minute-by-minute update on all that is going on over the world, those who are overwhelmed can deactivate and take a breather

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Are you tired of inadvertently being a part of the ongoing banter around the hostile Twitter takeover? While social media platforms may come with many benefits that include getting a minute-by-minute update on all that is going on over the world. Sometimes that is exactly what acts as a downside to using the social media platform. This can be quite overwhelming for those who do not wish to deal with toxic banter. 

Here is how you can take a break from Twitter:

  • To take a break from the platform, you can start by deactivating your account. 
  • Deactivating your Twitter will ensure that your username or your Twitter “handle") and public profile are not viewable on twitter.com, Twitter for iOS or Twitter for Android. 
  • After you have deactivated your account, you have a 30-day window to sign in your account and start using the platform. 
  • Following this, your Twitter account will be permanently deleted and your username will be allotted to someone else.

Twitter deactivation process via Twitter.com 

  • Go on the web browser and click on to Twitter.com and log into your account. 
  • Click on the More icon on the bottom left corner of your screen and then click on Settings and privacy from the drop-down menu. 
  • From the Your account tab, click on Deactivate your account. 
  • Click the Deactivate button. 
  • You can now enter your password and confirm your selection by clicking the Deactivate account button.

Twitter deactivation process via Twitter app 

  • Tap the Home button in the Twitter app to access the side panel. 

Step 2: Now scroll down and tap the Settings and Privacy section of the app. 

Step 3: Tap the Your Account option. 

Step 4: Now tap the Deactivate your Account option. 

Step 5: Now tap the Deactivate button. 

Step 6: Enter your password and confirm your selection.

 

 

 