Here's how to download Snapchat on Windows

Snapchat, an instant messaging and picture sharing app, has refrained from coming on the Windows platform but now the social media has debuted on the Microsoft Store as a Progressive Web App.
As per a report from Windows Central, the social media platform’s Progressive Web App (PWA) would run through Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 and 11 personal computers. This app will be based on Snap’s web version. This was released earlier this year and it is powered by Microsoft’s Chromium-based Microsoft Edge, suggests a report.
STEP1. Click on the Windows icon at the bottom of the computer screen.
STEP2. Find the Microsoft Store and open the app.
STEP3. Now search Snapchat on the search bar.
STEP4. Click on Get it in Store App (This will redirect you to the store app).
STEP5. Now finally click the get option and the app will be installed.
Speaking of the size, this Snapchat app has a small 1.4 MP installation size and it would maintain that Snap is always up to date and contains features like the web version. Moreover, the report further suggests that the app will work through Microsoft Edge and Windows would treat the app like a normal app which will come with an icon in the Start Menu, notification alert and more features. Notably, users can also download this Snapchat PWA version from the Microsoft Store without paying anything for free.
Meanwhile, Snapchat has partnered with Amazon to provide an augmented reality try-on experience to its users. The e-tailer will now offer Snap users the ability to digitally try on eyewear styles from a range of popular brands. This new collaboration between Amazon Fashion and instant-snap sharing app will offer virtual try-on products from Persol, Maui Jim, Oakley, Ray-Ban, Costa Del Mar and others that have been made available to Snap’s 363 million daily active users, as per the e-commerce giant.
