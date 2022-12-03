Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Here's how to insert and delete a table in Google Docs

Here’s how to insert and delete a table in Google Docs

1 min read . 04:42 PM ISTLivemint, Edited By Govind Choudhary
Google Suite clubs together apps like Gmail, Google Docs, Google Drive, Calendar and Hangouts into one group.

  • Docs has become a significant tool today. It has simple and easy features to create a table, add or delete columns and rows.If you are wondering how to do these tasks, here are some of these instructions for you.

With the rise in Google applications users, Docs has become a significant tool today. It has simple and easy features to create a table, add or delete columns and rows. If you are wondering how to do these tasks, here are some of these instructions for you.

How to make the texts into columns?

STEP1. Open the document in Google Docs.

STEP2. Select the text that you want to put in columns.

STEP3. Furthermore, click on Format and then move to Column.

STEP4. Now, make your changes and click on Apple.

How to remove the column format?

STEP1. Choose the columns you want to change.

STEP2. Now click on Format, then move to Columns and later to 1 Column.

Users can also add column breaks in Docs. Column breaks make the start at the top of the next column, similar to a page break.

STEP1. Open the document in Google Docs.

STEP2. Now click the part of the column where you want to add a break.

STEP3. Furthermore, click insert, then move to Insert, click on Break and later on Column Break.

Notably, these features are available in documents which are in pageless format. In order to use these features, users have to use documents in pages format.

Meanwhile, Google rolled out a new update for one its Workspace suite tools-Google Docs. The tech giant wants Docs to offer an enhanced collaborative experience for all users. This latest update would make it easier for users to track down a location directly from their documents.

The search engine allows users to insert a ‘Google Maps chip’ into their docs file using the ‘@’ menu. Docs users can now simply type ‘@’ symbol and then type the location or address. This would help the users to include a Google Maps overhead map view in the docs file.

Previously, Google allowed the users to include a Google Maps place chip through the insert menu on the left side of the document to panel. Last year, the company allowed users to insert a place chip by pasting a Maps link directly into the Docs file.

