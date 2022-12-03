Here’s how to insert and delete a table in Google Docs

With the rise in Google applications users, Docs has become a significant tool today. It has simple and easy features to create a table, add or delete columns and rows. If you are wondering how to do these tasks, here are some of these instructions for you.
With the rise in Google applications users, Docs has become a significant tool today. It has simple and easy features to create a table, add or delete columns and rows. If you are wondering how to do these tasks, here are some of these instructions for you.
How to make the texts into columns?
How to make the texts into columns?
STEP2. Select the text that you want to put in columns.
STEP2. Select the text that you want to put in columns.
STEP3. Furthermore, click on Format and then move to Column.
STEP3. Furthermore, click on Format and then move to Column.
STEP4. Now, make your changes and click on Apple.
STEP4. Now, make your changes and click on Apple.
How to remove the column format?
How to remove the column format?
STEP1. Choose the columns you want to change.