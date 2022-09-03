Aadhaar card has become an important identification document over the time. It is linked to your mobile number, bank account, PAN card, and whatnot. It has your personal information like address and date of birth. The Aadhaar number is also linked to your biometric information like fingerprints and iris scan.

Did you know that the 12-digit Aadhaar card number can also be used to check your account balance. It eliminates the need to visit a bank branch and is particularly useful for old age people who do not use a smartphone. The service is also useful in cases when there is no internet connection. The facility consists of four simple steps and makes the process completely hassle-free. Here’s a step-by-step guide

- Dial *99*99*1# from your registered mobile number

- Enter the 12 digit Aadhaar number

- Verify your Aadhar number by entering it again

- You will receive a flash SMS from UIDAI with the bank balance on the screen

It is also noteworthy that using the Aadhaar card, users can not only check their bank account balance but they can also perform other tasks like sending money, applying for government’s subsidies or applying for a PAN card.

In a related news, Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is gearing up to provide doorstep services like linking your phone number to Aadhaar, updating other information etc. This means that you will not be required to visit the Aadhaar Seva Kendra for availing these services. The UIDAI is currently training 48,000 India Post Payment Bank postmen on the same. Following the training, they will bring Aadhaar services to your home.

As per reports, up to 1.5 lakh postal officers will be trained in 2 phases. Officials said, the postmen are also trained to reach out to more people across the ID and enrol them in the Aadhaar programme, which is a part of UIDAI's expansion plan.