Here's how you can secure your Twitter account without paying

Twitter users have been given an ultimatum to either subscribe to the platform's new premium service or lose the popular security feature provided by the social media company.

On Saturday, a pop-up message warned users they will lose the ability to secure access their Twitter account via text message two-factor authentication unless they pay $8 a month to subscribe to Twitter Blue.

Starting 19 March, users who don’t subscribe will be locked out of their accounts until they remove the security feature.

What is Twitter's two-factor authentication?

It is a second layer of security to protect accounts through which users enter an auto-generated code to log in.

This extra step helps safeguard online accounts because, in addition to the password, you need access to a separate app, device, or phone number where you can receive the code.

Twitter is coming out with text message-based two-factor authorization, restricted only to subscribers of Twitter Blue.

Why is Twitter doing it?

The San Francisco-based company acknowledged that the text message-based security method has been historically popular with its users, but said the feature is being “used — and abused — by bad actors."

Besides, Twitter's new boss Elon Musk has been trying to find a way to maximize profits at the company since taking over the company in October 2022.

One of the steps taken by Musk is the launch of Twitter Blue. The feature allows anyone to pay for verification previously reserved for celebrities, journalists, and other well-known people.

In its blog, Twitter encouraged users who are not going to subscribe to Twitter Blue to consider using alternative account security options, specifically an authentication app or security key.

These methods require you to have physical possession of the authentication method and are a good way to ensure your account is secure.

How to secure a Twitter account?

An authentication app or a security key can add a layer of account security beyond just a password.

A security key is a small, portable device that generates a set of random numbers that you enter when prompted when logging into an online account.

An authentication app uses the same approach, but instead of a separate physical device, the app is available on the phone.

To set up an authentication app to secure your Twitter account, you will need to download one available application to your device. These apps are available for free on both iOS and Android devices.

Options that are available for users include Google, Microsft authenticator, Authy, Duo mobile, 1Password, etc.

After downloading the authentication application, open the desktop version of Twitter. Click on the icon showing ellipses in a circle. Go to "Setting and Privacy" then go to the "security and account acess" option. Here on "Security", select the authentication app and follow the instruction to set it up.

Twitter will ask you to share your email address to do this if you have not already.

Once you are all set, you can use the auto-generated numeric codes from your authentication app to add an extra layer of security when logging into Twitter.

(With inputs from AP)