Home / Technology / News /  Here's how Zomato is increasing sale using regional languages

Here's how Zomato is increasing sale using regional languages

1 min read . 05:19 PM ISTLivemint
Zomato app gets regional languages.

  • According to the company, Zomato now delivers more than 1,50,000 orders a month due to the regional language versions of the application.
  • Zomato said, “Hindi and Tamil contribute to 54 percent and 11 percent of these orders current;y, respectively and the rest are growing rapidly.” So far, Zomato has users in more than 1,000 Indian cities.

Zomato, an online food delivery service, has announced that its app will now be available in Hindi and other regional languages such as Gujarati, Kannada, Bengali, Malayalam, Punjabi, Marathi, Tamil and Telugu.

According to the company, Zomato now delivers more than 1,50,000 orders a month due to the regional language versions of the application.

Zomato said, “Hindi and Tamil contribute to 54 percent and 11 percent of these orders current;y, respectively and the rest are growing rapidly." So far, Zomato has users in more than 1,000 Indian cities.

“While we are grateful for the positive sentiment, we recognise that we’re just getting started. We will continuously work on improving the quality of our regional app to make them more accurate and contextual," says the food delivery company.

Meanwhile, Zomato confirmed that it will lay off under three per cent of its staff across the organisation. The company said that the laying offs are based on regular performance.

"There has been a regular performance based churn of under three per cent of our workforce, there's nothing more to it," said a Zomato spokesperson.

The Gurugram-based company had around 3,800 employees before this churn. Zomato last laid off 520 employees, or 13 per cent of its staff, in May 2020 in response to the downturn in business following the coronavirus pandemic.

The layoffs come soon after three top level exits from the company in the last few weeks.

Zomato's co- founder Mohit Gupta quit the organisation, recently. This follows the exits of Rahul Ganjoo, who was new initiatives head, and Siddharth Jhawar, the former head of Intercity Legends service, earlier this month.

Gupta leaves after a four-and-a-half-year stint at the Gurugram-based firm. He joined the company in 2018, and was leading the food delivery unit of Zomato. The company had elevated him as the co-founder in 2020.

“MG (Mohit Gupta) - you have been a brother, and a friend to me over the last few years. You have done a tremendous job here, brought us back from the brink of extinction, scaled the business to new heights, got us to profitability, and above all, coached me over the years to become capable of running such a large and complex business," Zomato founder and chief executive Deepinder Goyal said in a note, according to a regulatory filing.

