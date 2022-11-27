Here's how Zomato is increasing sale using regional languages

Zomato, an online food delivery service, has announced that its app will now be available in Hindi and other regional languages such as Gujarati, Kannada, Bengali, Malayalam, Punjabi, Marathi, Tamil and Telugu.
Zomato, an online food delivery service, has announced that its app will now be available in Hindi and other regional languages such as Gujarati, Kannada, Bengali, Malayalam, Punjabi, Marathi, Tamil and Telugu.
According to the company, Zomato now delivers more than 1,50,000 orders a month due to the regional language versions of the application.
According to the company, Zomato now delivers more than 1,50,000 orders a month due to the regional language versions of the application.
Zomato said, “Hindi and Tamil contribute to 54 percent and 11 percent of these orders current;y, respectively and the rest are growing rapidly." So far, Zomato has users in more than 1,000 Indian cities.
Zomato said, “Hindi and Tamil contribute to 54 percent and 11 percent of these orders current;y, respectively and the rest are growing rapidly." So far, Zomato has users in more than 1,000 Indian cities.
“While we are grateful for the positive sentiment, we recognise that we’re just getting started. We will continuously work on improving the quality of our regional app to make them more accurate and contextual," says the food delivery company.
“While we are grateful for the positive sentiment, we recognise that we’re just getting started. We will continuously work on improving the quality of our regional app to make them more accurate and contextual," says the food delivery company.
Meanwhile, Zomato confirmed that it will lay off under three per cent of its staff across the organisation. The company said that the laying offs are based on regular performance.
Meanwhile, Zomato confirmed that it will lay off under three per cent of its staff across the organisation. The company said that the laying offs are based on regular performance.
"There has been a regular performance based churn of under three per cent of our workforce, there's nothing more to it," said a Zomato spokesperson.
"There has been a regular performance based churn of under three per cent of our workforce, there's nothing more to it," said a Zomato spokesperson.
The Gurugram-based company had around 3,800 employees before this churn. Zomato last laid off 520 employees, or 13 per cent of its staff, in May 2020 in response to the downturn in business following the coronavirus pandemic.
The Gurugram-based company had around 3,800 employees before this churn. Zomato last laid off 520 employees, or 13 per cent of its staff, in May 2020 in response to the downturn in business following the coronavirus pandemic.
The layoffs come soon after three top level exits from the company in the last few weeks.