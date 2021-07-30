Here’s what Google’s new security update to Drive means for you

Essentially, Google’s two settings for sharing documents from drive included a single person way, which required users to manually add users to the sharing list of a file and keep access limited to only those who need to access it. The other option was a “get link" option, that allowed anyone with the link to access the file. It’s akin to unlisted videos on YouTube, which means that the link has to be manually shared with others in order for them to access it. It’s not particularly private though, since anyone with access to the link will be able to view, edit or comment on the content, depending on what sharing settings the user has chosen.