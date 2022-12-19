Here’s why Apple, Google and Mozilla have come together

In another news, Google has announced that its browser – Google Chrome will soon notify users on price drop for products. Users will no longer be required to refresh pages every time to check whether the price of a product has dropped or not. The company announced in a blog post that users can choose to receive emails or mobile alerts from Chrome to know regular price drops. The feature of price drop alert is available on desktops and Android devices in the US as of now and it can be turned on by selecting track price in the Chrome address bar.