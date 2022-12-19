Here’s why Apple, Google and Mozilla have come together

Here’s why Apple, Google and Mozilla have come together2 min read . 01:55 PM IST
- Dubbed Speedometer 3, it will be a ‘cross-industry collaborative effort’ which will test how different Google, Apple and other apps perform in real-time.
Apple, Google and Mozilla have collaborated together to improve browsing experience on the internet. The trio is working on a web-based benchmark tool, something similar to the benchmark tools for mobile performance. Dubbed Speedometer 3, it will be a ‘cross-industry collaborative effort’ which will test how different Google, Apple and other apps perform in real-time.
Apple, Google and Mozilla have collaborated together to improve browsing experience on the internet. The trio is working on a web-based benchmark tool, something similar to the benchmark tools for mobile performance. Dubbed Speedometer 3, it will be a ‘cross-industry collaborative effort’ which will test how different Google, Apple and other apps perform in real-time.
It will examine the web application responsiveness by timing simulated user interactions on various workloads. The primary goal of the platform will be to reflect the real-world web as much as possible. It will ultimately benefit users and improve their overall experience of web browsing.
It will examine the web application responsiveness by timing simulated user interactions on various workloads. The primary goal of the platform will be to reflect the real-world web as much as possible. It will ultimately benefit users and improve their overall experience of web browsing.
“Nobody intentionally builds a website that lags or stutters. The Web promises smooth experiences, but sometimes it falls short. When it does, users suffer," says Mozilla in a tweet.
“Nobody intentionally builds a website that lags or stutters. The Web promises smooth experiences, but sometimes it falls short. When it does, users suffer," says Mozilla in a tweet.
“Historically benchmarks haven’t done a great job at this and have actively competed for attention with the needs of real sites. Speedometer 2 was a leap forward when it shipped in 2018, but it’s time to update it to test real user journeys from online life today."
“Historically benchmarks haven’t done a great job at this and have actively competed for attention with the needs of real sites. Speedometer 2 was a leap forward when it shipped in 2018, but it’s time to update it to test real user journeys from online life today."
“We’re glad to be collaborating with @WebKit and @GoogleChrome on Speedometer 3," the company announced.
“We’re glad to be collaborating with @WebKit and @GoogleChrome on Speedometer 3," the company announced.
However, developing Speedometer 3 will be ‘hard work’ and will require ‘cross-industry collaborative effort’, it further added.
However, developing Speedometer 3 will be ‘hard work’ and will require ‘cross-industry collaborative effort’, it further added.
Google Chrome is the most-used web browser worldwide. It is followed by Safari and Microsoft’s Edge. Mozilla Firefox comes at number 4. The partnership between Apple, Google and Mozilla will open up the ecosystem for each company to learn web engine protocols from each other. This in turn will help improve user experience for users.
Google Chrome is the most-used web browser worldwide. It is followed by Safari and Microsoft’s Edge. Mozilla Firefox comes at number 4. The partnership between Apple, Google and Mozilla will open up the ecosystem for each company to learn web engine protocols from each other. This in turn will help improve user experience for users.
In another news, Google has announced that its browser – Google Chrome will soon notify users on price drop for products. Users will no longer be required to refresh pages every time to check whether the price of a product has dropped or not. The company announced in a blog post that users can choose to receive emails or mobile alerts from Chrome to know regular price drops. The feature of price drop alert is available on desktops and Android devices in the US as of now and it can be turned on by selecting track price in the Chrome address bar.
In another news, Google has announced that its browser – Google Chrome will soon notify users on price drop for products. Users will no longer be required to refresh pages every time to check whether the price of a product has dropped or not. The company announced in a blog post that users can choose to receive emails or mobile alerts from Chrome to know regular price drops. The feature of price drop alert is available on desktops and Android devices in the US as of now and it can be turned on by selecting track price in the Chrome address bar.